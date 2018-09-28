Royals' Whit Merrifield: Steals 42nd base

Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Thursday against the Royals.

Merrifield reached base on a single in the first inning and promptly stole second base, bringing his total to 42 on the season. He continues to run wild, stealing six bases across his last seven games. He's also been production with a .304 batting average and 87 runs scored across 619 at-bats.

