Hutchison pitched three scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's loss to the Royals. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Detroit starter Matt Manning went two innings but was pulled due to right shoulder discomfort, so Hutchinson was asked to work the middle part of the game. He did his part and kept the Tigers in the contest, but the bats didn't wake up in the 3-1 loss. Hutchison has been pretty good so far this season with a 2.57 ERA across seven innings of work. The 31-year-old should remain in a long-relief role with limited fantasy upside for now.