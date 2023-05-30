Detroit placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left index finger pulley rupture, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez threw 100 pitches over six innings of one-run ball against the White Sox on Sunday and offered no hint of any physical issue at the time, so the news seems to come out of nowhere. He will be sidelined for at least a couple weeks and the Tigers haven't revealed who will replace him in the rotation. Rodriguez boasts a 2.13 ERA across 11 starts this season.
