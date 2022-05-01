Grossman's initial X-rays on his right hand came back negative Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Grossman is dealing with a right hand contusion after being removed from Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, and the results from his preliminary X-rays are encouraging. The 32-year-old will be examined further once the Tigers return to Detroit, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury.
More News
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Diagnosed with right hand contusion•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Exits after HBP•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Registers three hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Sets table in blowout win•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Not in lineup for evening game•
-
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Powers offense Thursday•