Torkelson went 4-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's loss against the Cubs.

Torkelson got the Tigers on the board with a solo homer off Javier Assad in the sixth inning. The 23-year-old Torkelson is up to 23 homers on the year, with eight in his last 12 games -- he's gone 17-for-43 (.395) over that span. With his recent hot streak, Torkelson's slash line is up to .239/.319/.452 with 69 RBI and 67 runs scored across 526 plate appearances in his sophomore campaign.