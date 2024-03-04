Correa went 2-for-3 in Sunday's spring training tie with Tampa Bay. He's hitting .429 (3-for-7) through three spring games.

Correa played through plantar fasciitis in his left foot for most of last season, but said he was pain free as spring training began and he's looked sharp in the field. Correa slashed just .230/.312/.399 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs in 580 plate appearances last season while battling through the nagging foot issue starting in mid-May, so he could bounce back just from avoiding the injury again.