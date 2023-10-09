Correa went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and one walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALDS.

The star shortstop was an RBI machine in this contest, accounting for half of his team's runs to help tie up the series. Correa was preparing himself for a postseason mentality at the end of the regular season, finishing the year with a 0.840 OPS across 15 games in September, his best mark of any month. That success has translated into October as he now is slashing .533/.588/.733 across four games this postseason and he has also contributed four RBI.