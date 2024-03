Correa went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Thursday's Opening Day win at Kansas City.

Correa played through plantar fasciitis in his left foot for most of last season but was pain-free in spring training. After one game it looks like full health could result in a bounce-back season. Correa slashed just .230/.312/.399 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 580 plate appearances last season.