X-rays on Correa's right hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game against Toronto, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa was able to remain the game after taking a 99-mph Jordan Romano fastball off his hand in the eighth inning. Correa said after the game that he's "good to go," so it seems likely he'll be able to suit up for Minnesota's AL Divisional Series matchup against Houston.