Archer (2-3) earned the win against Colorado on Saturday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five.

It was another short start for Archer, as he tossed only 78 pitches. However, he was able to complete five innings for just the third time this season and was rewarded with his second win. Archer's lack of deep outings are more a product of a predetermined plan by Minnesota than ineffectiveness -- in fact, he's fared well with a 3.14 ERA and 1.22 WHIP on the campaign. He has been even better of late, posting a 1.57 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 23 innings over his past five starts, though his 16:8 K:BB during that span is less inspiring.