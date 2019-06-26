Twins' Jonathan Schoop: Smashes 13th homer

Schoop went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in a 9-4 victory against the Rays on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old missed a pair of games over the weekend because of a sore right ankle, but he looked healthy Tuesday night. That's great news considering he was hitting really well prior to the injury. Schoop is batting .333 in the last 10 games. Overall, he's hitting .260 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI, 37 runs and one steal in 246 at-bats this season.