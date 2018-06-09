Twins' Lance Lynn: Logs another quality start
Lynn didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Friday, giving up just one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as Minnesota lost 4-2.
The first-year Twin stumbled out of the gate in 2018 with an 8.37 ERA over his five outings in April, but he seems to have settled in lately, as this marked his fourth straight quality start since May 22. His 5.08 ERA and 1.68 WHIP are still bloated, but Lynn has been pretty consistent over his career, and averaged a 3.06 ERA over his previous three seasons as a member of the Cardinals. That track record, combined with his strong pitching in recent weeks, means there's reason to believe those ratios will start to even out more as the season progresses.
