Twins' Michael Pineda: Activated ahead of start
Pineda (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Friday against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Pineda missed the minimum 10 days with right knee tendinitis, skipping just a single start. He owns a poor 3.54 ERA through 11 starts this season, with his 20.3 percent strikeout rate tied for his career low. Devin Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
