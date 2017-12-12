Twins' Miguel Sano: Doing well post-surgery
Sano (shin) is continuing his rehab in Florida, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano is about four weeks into his initial eight-week recovery timeframe, but he's apparently doing well. He's expected to continue ramping up his activity before heading to the Dominican Republic to work with Fernando Tatis. Barring any setbacks, Sano should be back to full health well ahead of spring training.
