Twins' Miguel Sano: Resting Sunday

Sano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Sano will take a seat in favor of Willians Astudillo after starting the previous three games at third base. Since returning from the injured list May 15, Sano has added more thump to a power-laden Twins lineup. In just eight games, Sano has already homered five times while driving in nine and scoring 11 runs.

