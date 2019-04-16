Twins' Mitch Garver: Back on bench
Garver is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Garver recorded multiple hits in three consecutive starts but couldn't keep the streak going when he received the leadoff assignment in Monday's 5-3 loss. He went 0-for-4 while striking out twice and now finds himself back on the bench with Jason Castro stepping in behind the dish. The Twins place a premium on the defensive value Castro provides, but Garver should continue to garner at least a couple starts per week thanks to the vast upgrade he provides with the bat in addition to the strides he's made as a game caller since 2018.
