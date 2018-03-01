Twins' Mitch Garver: Tweaks knee
Garver tweaked his knee during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Houston, but is not expected to miss an extended period of time, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.
Garver sustained the injury when he was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate. He remained in the game for a couple more innings before eventually leaving in the fifth. He should be considered day-to-day.
