Garver (head) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver exited Wednesday's game after taking a foul ball off his mask, and will be out of the lineup for the third straight game. The 27-year-old should still be considered day-to-day as Willians Astudillo grabs another start behind the plate for the Twins.