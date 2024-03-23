Shewmake (ankle) is starting at shortstop Saturday against the Mariners.

Shewmake was given a 2-to-4 week timeline when he was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain Sunday, but his recovery has progressed much faster than expected, and he has apparently already gotten to the point where the White Sox are comfortable playing him in the field. Shewmake is only 7-for-32 with five RBI this spring but still projects to win a bench spot on Chicago's Opening Day roster.