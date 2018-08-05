White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Struggles with control in no-decision
Rodon didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays, allowing on unearned run on three hits and five walks over six innings while striking out four.
The southpaw threw only 57 of 98 pitches for strikes but was able to avoid serious damage, with Tampa's only run scoring on a second-inning infield single after Carlos Gomez got the third base on a passed ball. Rodon will take a 2.94 ERA into his next start Friday at home against Cleveland.
