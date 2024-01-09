White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that the club plans to use Flexen as a full-time starting pitcher in 2024, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Flexen -- who inked a one-year, $1.75 million contract last month -- has split his time between starting and relieving over the last two seasons, but the White Sox plan to give him a full starter's workload in 2024. The right-hander posted a rough 6.86 ERA and 74:38 K:BB through 102.1 innings in 2023 between the Mariners and Rockies, including a 7.18 ERA in 16 starts. However, Flexen generated a 3.66 ERA from 2021-22 with Seattle while being used mostly as a starter, and the White Sox will be hoping he returns to that form.