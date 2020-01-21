Play

Sheets will join the White Sox's big-league camp this spring, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sheets is climbing up the minor league ranks as a highly-rated prospect, but he may need a bit more time before he's called upon to make his major-league debut. The White Sox second-round pick in the 2017 draft slashed .267/.345/.414 with 16 home runs and 83 RBI in 464 at-bats for Double-A Birmingham last season.

