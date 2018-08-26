White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Collects third straight win
Giolito (10-9) picked up the win Saturday against the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings.
Giolito was locked in Saturday, firing 76 of his 106 pitches for strikes in what was one of his best outings this season. The right-hander has now compiled four quality starts in five appearances this month, lowering his ERA to 5.85. The right-hander was blown up for seven runs in his other August start -- which came against the Yankees -- but he's proven serviceable when the matchup is favorable. Giolito is probably best left on the bench with his next start coming against the Red Sox on Thursday.
