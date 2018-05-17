White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected to return in early June
Robert (thumb) is expected to be activated from the minor-league disabled list in early June, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.
Robert continues to rehab his thumb at extended spring training and will head to High-A Winston once he returns to full health. In order to make up for some of the time that he's missed this spring, Robert will play in the Arizona Fall League later this year.
