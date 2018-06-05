Davidson will remain on the bench for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Minnesota.

Davidson was reinstated from the disabled list Monday, but he's not penciled into the lineup for Game 1. Daniel Palka is listed as the designated hitter and will bat cleanup. Davidson has been on the shelf since May 22 with a back issue, although he could have a chance to play in the second game of the day.

