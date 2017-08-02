Davidson exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays early with a bruised right wrist, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Davidson was plunked on the right wrist by a Marcus Stroman pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning. He was removed from the game and sent to the clubhouse for X-rays that ultimately came back negative. The White Sox are listing Davidson as a day-to-day case.