White Sox's Matt Davidson: Exits with bruised wrist
Davidson exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays early with a bruised right wrist, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Davidson was plunked on the right wrist by a Marcus Stroman pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning. He was removed from the game and sent to the clubhouse for X-rays that ultimately came back negative. The White Sox are listing Davidson as a day-to-day case.
