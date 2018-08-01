White Sox's Michael Kopech: Goes seven innings Tuesday
Kopech allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The White Sox have been patient with Kopech, their top pitching prospect who has battled command issues all season. However, the organization might be tempted to bring the right-hander up to Chicago. He's whittled more than a run off his ERA over the last eight starts, a stretch in which Kopech has a 2.66 ERA, and he's walked just four batters over his last 24 innings, a vast improvement on his 5.1 BB/9 in 2018.
