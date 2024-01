Soroka (forearm) agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the White Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soroka was traded from Atlanta to Chicago this offseason, which is a downgrade in overall team context but gives him a much better chance of being a regular member of a big-league rotation. Soroka dealt with forearm inflammation at the end of last season but it was reported in November that he had resumed throwing and felt great.