Soroka (forearm) said Monday that he has resumed throwing and "feels great," LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Soroka finished the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list with right forearm inflammation and missed all of 2021-22 due to consecutive Achilles tears, but he should be able to enjoy a normal offseason and will likely be in the running for an Opening Day rotation spot with the White Sox in 2024. Chicago acquired the 26-year-old right-hander from Atlanta last week as part of a six-player trade.