White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that he expects one or both of Soroka (forearm) and Jared Shuster to open 2024 in the rotation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Both players were acquired from Atlanta on Thursday in a deal which sent reliever Aaron Bummer the other way. The White Sox' rotation looks like one of the easiest to crack right now and the path would be further cleared if Dylan Cease is traded. Getz did note that he plans to acquire additional pitching help this winter, but Soroka has an early leg up for a spot as he tries to reestablish himself in his new surroundings. Soroka ended the 2023 season on the injured list with forearm inflammation, but he should have a good shot to be ready for the start of spring training.