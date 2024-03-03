Soroka (forearm) is scheduled to start Monday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.
The right-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions early in camp and will now make his spring debut for the White Sox. Soroka was able to stay fairly healthy last season after being limited by injuries the previous few years, though he struggled when up in the majors for Atlanta with a 6.40 ERA over 32.1 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Soroka: In the mix for rotation•
-
White Sox's Michael Soroka: Avoids arbitration•
-
White Sox's Michael Soroka: Has resumed throwing•
-
White Sox's Michael Soroka: Path to rotation spot•
-
White Sox's Michael Soroka: Traded to White Sox•
-
Braves' Michael Soroka: Moved to 60-day IL•