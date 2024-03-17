Nastrini has allowed just one run over seven innings this spring as he attempts to win a spot in the White Sox' rotation, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nastrini has permitted just two hits and two walks over those seven frames, recording nine strikeouts along the way. Acquired from the Dodgers at last year's trade deadline, Nastrini is not on the 40-man roster, but the White Sox have at least one rotation spot up for grabs and the 24-year-old is in the running. He'll get another start Sunday versus the Athletics as he continues to state his case.