White Sox general manager Chris Getz on Tuesday wouldn't rule out Moncada playing multiple positions in 2024, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

"I think he is capable of playing different positions," Getz said of Moncada. "He's played some second base with us. I think he's a better third baseman than second baseman. That doesn't mean there aren't going to be some days where perhaps he goes over to second base or plays first base and perhaps even the outfield. We'll do what's best for our club." Duber cautions that "the expectation is still that Moncada will be the White Sox' everyday third baseman in 2024." However, it it sounds like he could bounce around a bit if the situation calls for it. Moncada has been used exclusively at third base since 2019.