Moncada was a late scratch from the White Sox' Cactus League lineup Wednesday due to illness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He should be ready to return to action in a day or two. Mike Moustakas replaced Moncada at third base Wednesday.
