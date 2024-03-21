Moncada (illness) will start at third base and bat second in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Moncada was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Reds, but the day off was apparently all he needed to overcome the illness. The 28-year-old is off to a solid start to the spring with a .343/.377/.457 slash line across 16 Cactus League games. He's expected to remain in the two hole once the regular season gets underway next week.