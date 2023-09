Holmes pitched one perfect inning to secure a save during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Pirates.

After firing off a perfect ninth frame Friday night for his 20th save of 2023, Holmes delivered another clean inning Saturday for save No. 21, setting a career-high in the category and besting his 2022 total. The 30-year-old has yet to allow a run in September and has locked up five saves over eight appearances.