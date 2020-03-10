Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Sent to minor-league camp
Acevedo was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.
Once a promising prospect, Acevedo's stock has fallen as he will turn 26 in June but has been unable to break through in the majors. He pitched well this spring, hurling four scoreless innings and picking up two saves while striking out three batters, but he'll likely begin the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 16.2 frames at that level in 2019, Acevedo allowed 10 earned runs while striking out 21 batters.
