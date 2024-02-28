Trevino (calf) has been catching live batting practices and bullpen sessions and could be cleared for games soon, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Trevino ramped up his activities Tuesday and is slated to continue upping the progression for the rest of this week. If he gets through that with no issues, it sounds like he'll be cleared for Grapefruit League contests at that point. Trevino has been slowed by a calf strain he suffered before camp opened.
