Trevino (calf) unofficially went 3-for-5 with a home run in a minor-league intrasquad game Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Trevino suffered a calf strain early in camp and hasn't yet been able to get into any major-league exhibition games. However, he said after Saturday's live at-bats that he's "comfortable and confident" with his progress, and he's scheduled to play in a Grapefruit League contest with the big-league squad Sunday. Assuming that goes well, Trevino should be able to ramp up in time to be ready for the start of the regular season, when he's expected to split catching duties with Austin Wells.