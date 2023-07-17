Donaldson has been diagnosed with a high-grade strain/small tear in his right calf and is without a timetable for a return, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a calf injury, and it's possible his season could be over after receiving his MRI results. The team likely won't disclose a firm timetable for a return until later on in the recovery process, but this isn't the news the Yankees were hoping for after Donaldson exited Saturday's matchup in discomfort.