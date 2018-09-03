Yankees' Lance Lynn: Rocked for six runs vs. Tigers
Lynn (8-10) allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against Detroit.
Lynn got off to a poor start, as he surrendered a run in the first inning, one in the second and four in the fourth prior to being pulled from his outing. He threw 52 of 82 pitches for strikes in what turned out to be a short appearance. The 38-year-old has struggled in his previous four performances, giving up 19 runs over 18.2 frames while striking out 22. Lynn will look to turn things around his next time through the rotation, which figures to come Saturday against Seattle.
