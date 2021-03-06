According to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, Severino (elbow) is doing well with his throwing program and should start pitching off a mound soon, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

News of Severino's return to the mound has been floated for several weeks, and it appears that there have been no setbacks that would place a road block on the right-hander's progression. Though an exact date for Severino's next step has yet to be determined, he remains on track to return to big-league action sometime this summer.