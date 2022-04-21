Severino did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings against the Tigers.

The three strikeouts and nine baserunners don't look great, but Severino had 11 swinging strikes on 88 pitches and now sits with a 2.08 ERA through three starts this season. Perhaps most importantly, Severino's four-seam fastball velocity is back up north of 97 mph. He's throwing his slider far less than he used to, scaling back its usage in favor of more changeups and cutters.