Stroman adjusted his hand position in Saturday's Grapefruit League outing against the Orioles and is "probably tinkering with something every single time he walks to the mound," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hoch notes that Stroman held his hands a bit higher in the outing, and while it's unclear how much of an impact that made on his performance, the veteran hurler's results were excellent -- he tossed four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out three batters. That was considerably better than his first start this spring, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.1 frames against Philadelphia. Stroman is set to slot into the middle of New York's rotation behind Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon this season after signing a two-year deal with the team in January.