King (elbow) threw a rehab inning for the Yankees' Gulf Coast League affiliate Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The inning was King's first competitive one all season, as he's been battling elbow issues since the start of spring training. He reached Triple-A late last season for six strong starts, posting a 1.15 ERA and a 0.67 OPS. He could still feature in New York at some point late in the second half, though the Yankees may take things slowly due to his lost development time so far this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories