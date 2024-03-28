Share Video

Cabrera will start at third base and bat ninth in Thursday's season opener in Houston.

New acquisition Jon Berti was a late arrival in Houston, which is why Cabrera is getting the nod at the hot corner in place of the injured DJ LeMahieu (foot). The Yankees could lean on something of a timeshare at third base between Cabrera and Berti until LeMahieu is ready to return from the injured list.

