Cabrera will start at third base and bat ninth in Thursday's season opener in Houston.
New acquisition Jon Berti was a late arrival in Houston, which is why Cabrera is getting the nod at the hot corner in place of the injured DJ LeMahieu (foot). The Yankees could lean on something of a timeshare at third base between Cabrera and Berti until LeMahieu is ready to return from the injured list.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Could yield to Berti at third base•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: May start at 3B Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Will bat lefty versus some lefties•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Nabs 12th straight start•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Continues to show improvement•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Records three hits, stolen base•