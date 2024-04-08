Cabrera is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Marlins, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Cabrera has now started nine of 11 games this season, with eight of the starts coming at third base. He will yield to Jon Berti in this one, marking the second straight time Berti has been at the hot corner against a left-hander.
