Cabrera is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Blue Jays.
Toronto is starting left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, so the Yankees are going with the right-handed hitting Jon Berti at third base while the switch-hitting Cabrera begins this one on the bench. After going 7-for-13 in his first three games of the season, Cabrera is 2-for-13 over his last four contests.
