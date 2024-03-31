Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 5-3 win against Houston.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hinted Friday that newly acquired Jon Berti could make his first start of the campaign the following day, but Cabrera swung such a hot bat in the team's first two games that he remained in the lineup instead. That decision paid off when Cabrera slammed a two-run homer to right field in the seventh inning Saturday to tie the score. The 24-year-old is slashing an eye-popping .538/.538/1.077 with two homers and six RBI through 13 plate appearances.