Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't yet certain whether Cabrera or newly acquired Jon Berti will start at third base on Opening Day, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

With DJ LeMahieu (foot) beginning the season on the IL and Oswaldo Peraza set to miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury, Cabrera didn't appear to have much competition for the role of the Yankees' primary third baseman to begin the campaign. That changed Wednesday, however, when New York acquired Jon Berti in a three-team trade involving the Marlins and Rays. Though there's still a chance Cabrera could start on Opening Day, it's almost certain that he'll yield substantial time at the hot corner to the more-experienced Berti, who racked up a career-high 424 plate appearances last season and hit .294 while compiling 53 runs and 16 stolen bases. By contrast, Cabrera struggled over 330 plate appearances, slashing just .211/.275/.299 with five homers, 29 RBI, 35 runs and eight thefts.